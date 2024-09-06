RH (RH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. RH has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RH to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 1.7 %

RH stock opened at $249.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $384.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RH

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.