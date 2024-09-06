Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. 5,176,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,251,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $129,427,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.