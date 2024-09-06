Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 3.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 7,388,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,143,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

