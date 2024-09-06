Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $322.57 and last traded at $323.57. 1,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.98.

Roche Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.37.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.