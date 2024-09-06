Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.03

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $100.64, with a volume of 22691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.71.

Rogers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 2,926.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 629.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 39,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile



Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

