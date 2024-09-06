Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Gilbert Fuchsberg Sells 1,693 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $66.70 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Roku

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Roku by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.