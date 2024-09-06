Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 535 ($7.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 529 ($6.96).
View Our Latest Research Report on RR
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.6 %
Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
In related news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,441.88). In related news, insider Wendy Mars bought 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,715.92). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,441.88). Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.