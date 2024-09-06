Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 535 ($7.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 529 ($6.96).

LON:RR opened at GBX 477.90 ($6.28) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 468.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 434.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 505 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of £40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,441.88). In related news, insider Wendy Mars bought 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,715.92). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,441.88). Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

