Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

