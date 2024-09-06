Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on October 15th

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RHP stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
