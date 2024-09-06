Sabby Management, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $14,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 774,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 21,998 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $32,997.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 3,194 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,950.70.

On Friday, August 23rd, Sabby Management, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,425.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 17,757 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,635.50.

On Monday, August 19th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 5,065 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,053.35.

On Friday, August 16th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 16,974 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $24,272.82.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 20,158 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,655.96.

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $9,982.68.

On Friday, August 9th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 7,116 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,670.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,010.56.

Volcon Trading Up 2.2 %

VLCN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. Volcon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $14,598.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Further Reading

