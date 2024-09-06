Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,032. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

