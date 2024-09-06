Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.83 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.180 EPS.

IOT stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. 2,137,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,422. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

