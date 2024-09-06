Schroders’ (SDR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Schroders Stock Up 1.0 %

SDR stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.46) on Tuesday. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 327 ($4.30) and a one year high of GBX 447.60 ($5.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Schroders

In related news, insider Elizabeth Corley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £137,200 ($180,407.63). In other news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 75 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £252.75 ($332.35). Also, insider Elizabeth Corley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £137,200 ($180,407.63). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,770,040. Insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.