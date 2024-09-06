Schroders’ (SDR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Schroders Stock Up 1.0 %
SDR stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.46) on Tuesday. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 327 ($4.30) and a one year high of GBX 447.60 ($5.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.89.
Schroders Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,166.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.