Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.86

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 310497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

