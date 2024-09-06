Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.87. 34,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.