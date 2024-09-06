Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

SAIC stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,275. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

