Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hovde Group lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 63.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $27.02 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

