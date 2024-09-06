Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stake Lessened by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Semrush were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Semrush by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,354.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362,419 shares in the company, valued at $131,261,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,049 shares of company stock valued at $908,269 over the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEMR opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

