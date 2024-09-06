SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.19

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 19141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

SGS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

