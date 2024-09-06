Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 35,757 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 311,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MIN opened at $2.78 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0203 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

