Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 41,064 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,064 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EHI opened at $7.05 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

