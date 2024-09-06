Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,665,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,632,994 shares.The stock last traded at $1.41 and had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $509.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 12,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,092,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sharecare by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sharecare by 7,841.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,511,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,479,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

