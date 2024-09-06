Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Williams Trading lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

