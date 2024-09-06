Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) versus Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shore Bancshares and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 7.18% 8.37% 0.73% Solera National Bancorp 22.01% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $247.24 million 1.87 $11.23 million $0.58 23.90 Solera National Bancorp $65.19 million 0.62 $16.66 million $3.47 2.69

Solera National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shore Bancshares. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers trust, asset management, and financial planning services; treasury management services, such as merchant card processing, remote deposit capture, and ACH origination, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

