Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.88 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 9.48.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.