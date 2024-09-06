Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.7% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,745,563 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,732. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

OXY opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

