Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.3% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 287,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,637,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 171.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,343,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

