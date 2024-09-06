SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.32

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 2847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 34.42%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.10%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

