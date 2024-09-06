Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Smartgroup’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Smartgroup Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

Get Smartgroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Rigotti purchased 9,375 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.97 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,718.75 ($50,829.08). 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The Outsourced Administration segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.