Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

