Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWBI opened at $14.19 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $646.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

