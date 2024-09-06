Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 1.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.82 and last traded at $109.93. 687,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,634,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

