Soleil Boughton Sells 2,345 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80.
Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 3,819,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,461.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
