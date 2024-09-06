Soleil Boughton Sells 2,345 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 3,819,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,461.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

