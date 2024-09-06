Songbird (SGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $390,607.01

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $104.46 million and $390,607.01 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Songbird has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,978,526,030 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

