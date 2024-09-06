SouthState Corp Acquires 4,020 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4,466.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $243.39 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $252.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.