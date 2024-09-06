SouthState Corp Buys 275 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $271,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,285,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $100,120,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $129.76 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $162.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

