SouthState Corp Has $128,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.