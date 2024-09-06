SouthState Corp Invests $275,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 316,767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,003,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,543,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 188,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

