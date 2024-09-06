SouthState Corp Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
