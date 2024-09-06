SouthState Corp Sells 491 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

