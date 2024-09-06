SouthState Corp Sells 62 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $285.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

