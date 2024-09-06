SouthState Corp Sells 788 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

