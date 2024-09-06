SouthState Corp Sells 938 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

