SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $232.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

