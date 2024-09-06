SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 845,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 350,758 shares.The stock last traded at $29.59 and had previously closed at $29.65.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 127,353 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

