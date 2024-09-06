SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $77,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

