Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Earns “Sell” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SPHR opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -6.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,167,000 after purchasing an additional 419,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 299,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 356.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 261,857 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

