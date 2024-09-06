Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $328.76 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $359.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.38.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

