Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.0 million-$197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.330 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of CXM opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

