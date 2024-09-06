Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 8,595 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $251,575.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,891.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,583,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $22,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 330,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 9,779.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 327,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

